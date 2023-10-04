Tacoma residents mourn loss of store owner who was shot and killed

October 04, 2023 at 12:35 pm PDTTACOMA, Wash. — Residents in a Tacoma neighborhood are mourning the loss of a business owner who was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday.Investigators say that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the 60-year-old owner of “The Little Store” on the corner of South 35th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue was shot and killed.

“I saw a whole bunch of helicopters in the sky, back and forth, back and forth,” said neighbor Robert Sealy. Sealy and several neighbors who knew the owner stopped by to pay their respects and drop off flowers.

“I was thinking about I’m not going to be able to see him again. He was a good man. He was really respected… He used to be outside the store, just greeting people, sometimes he do (sic) exercise just walking around the area, and every time he see (sic) me walking he say (sic), ‘Have a good day,’ and I say, ‘Same to you,’ so it’s going to be really, really hard,” said Sealy. headtopics.com

“Put the shoe on your side, if this was your family, your brother, your dad, your mom, you’d want some type of justice,” said Sealy.“It’s going to be hard, especially for the family knowing what took place here. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to open the store and feel comfortable.

