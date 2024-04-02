Tacoma Police Officer Cleared in Death of Black Man Hired by Neighboring Sheriff's Office

One of the three Tacoma police officers cleared of criminal charges in the 2020 death of a Black man has been hired by a neighboring sheriff’s office. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office announced that it had hired Burbank as a patrol deputy.

Tacoma police officer cleared in Manuel Ellis’ death hired by Thurston County Sheriff’s OfficeFormer Tacoma Police Officer Christopher Burbank, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the death of Manuel Ellis, has been sworn in as a patrol deputy with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

Thurston County hires former Tacoma officer acquitted in death of Manuel EllisKing County authorities and U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier announced Wednesday funding for body cameras in the eighth congressional district and the county sheriff's office.

