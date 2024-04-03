Tacoma Police Officer Acquitted in Manny Ellis Case Resigns

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) Officer who was acquitted in the death of Manuel (Manny) Ellis has resigned two days after he was sworn in by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Christopher Burbank was one of three TPD officers charged and found not guilty by a jury in the murder of Manny Ellis. The letter from Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders states his apology for his “misjudged community perception on the investigation and jury process that Deputy Burbank completed.

” Burbank resigns following community reaction, death threats Sanders said the resignation decision came from the reaction from the community and that Burbank and his family have received death threats

