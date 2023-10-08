Tacoma community honors slain store owner Charlie Park

One by one, people lit candles outside The Little Store on S Ainsworth Ave. The hour-long vigil was organized by Charlie’s family.

"We’re not here just to remember a tragic event," said Charlie’s son-in-law, Basil Hwang. "We’re here to celebrate the life of an incredible man, who meant so much to all of us." Park was robbed before being shot and killed just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Tacoma Police.

His accused killer, 18-year-old Angel Anthony Mendez, has been arrested and charged in connection to the crime along with another convenience store robbery in the area."Even though Korea is his birthplace, Charlie considered here his hometown," said family friend and pastor Kelly Liu.Liu said the support she and her family are receiving has been overwhelming. headtopics.com

"When she sees every flower you’ve placed, it gives her strength," said Liu. "It gives her strength. It gives her courage and the will to move forward.""I’m trying not to get emotional," said Richard Young Jr. "He was a very good man to the community.

"Charlie’s smile was something different," said customer Blaine Buckmaster. "He would walk here on a rainy day with a smile on his face. "He was always smiling. He was just a happy person who would look out for all the children. headtopics.com

Those who knew Park said he’d often give items away for free, items like toilet paper and diapers. He was even known to let people purchase even if they didn’t have the full amount of money needed."When we think about small business, he could’ve invested anywhere in this community," said customer Jennifer Chernut.

