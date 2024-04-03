Taco Bell Collaborates with Wildfang to Release Limited Edition Coverall

Taco Bell collaborates with Wildfang to release a limited edition coverall. The coverall features Taco Bell's label and bold purple coloring. Taco Bell Rewards Members get exclusive early access to the sale.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



billboard / 🏆 112. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Tried Every Taco at Taco Bell & the Best Was a Crunchy ClassicYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Columbus Taco Week returns this June; participating restaurants offering $2 taco specialsThose interested in seeing the giant snails can visit them on the front lawn of the Dublin Arts Council at 7125 Riverside Dr. in Dublin.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Taco Bell, Taylor Swift Productions among 'most innovative companies'Rooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Taco Bell’s new Cantina Chicken Menu will arrive March 21Taco Bell hopes to generate lunchtime excitement with five new items that its loyalty members can begin trying right away.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Oakland Taco Bell Locations Close Indoor Dining Rooms Due to Safety ConcernsSeveral Taco Bell locations in Oakland, including restaurants on 35th Ave. and Hegenberger Rd., have closed their indoor dining rooms due to safety concerns. The drive-thru windows remain open for customers to order food. The decision comes after the restaurant has been robbed four times since November.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Oakland Taco Bell locations close dining rooms due to safety concernsTaco Bell locations in Oakland have ceased indoor dining indefinitely, switching to drive-through service only.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »