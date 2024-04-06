T-Mobile's Privacy Settings and Profiling Controversy

I checked T-mobile privacy settings today and saw I was opted into “ Profiling and automated decisions .” I previously already opted myself out of all sorts of data collection but had no idea T-mobile added this whole new category of dystopian surveillance . free reins to profile users based on data they have provided to the company to predict how they might behave in the future.

And, perhaps not by coincidence,'s data scientists also have new predictive models ready that will use customer data to predict how a customer might behave when they call customer support. For instance, a customer who already has a mobile internet line might want to sign up for a home internet line. As if we needed another reason to switch carriers. Looks like T-mobile is giving the government a run for their money in terms of invasion of privacy. Not even surprised anymore, just disappointe

