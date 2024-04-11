T-Mobile Becomes Exclusive Wireless Provider for Sam's Club Members

T-Mobile announced today that it is bringing its talents to nearly all Sam’s Club locations as it becomes the exclusive in-club wireless provider for Sam's card-carrying club members. While shopping at Sam's, customers can sign up for one of T-Mobile 's deals, such as up to $1,000 off select devices with an eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus/Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next/Go5G Business Next, will be available at Sam's Club stores.
And customers who add a new line and purchase a new device will receive a $60 Sam’s Club eGift card to spend at Sam’s Club. This perk will be offered every year that a Sam's Club Plus member sticks with T-Mobile. Because the gift card can be used toward the price of a Sam's Club Plus membership, the membership will actually cost you only $50 per year (the actual cost is $110) if the gift card is used toward membership costs. To view all of the exclusive deals that Sam's Club members can take advantage of when it comes to switching carriers, adding a new line, and upgrading their handset, visit the T-Mobile website. This partnership reflects our commitment to provide high-quality products and services at an exceptional value to our members. T-Mobile’s offering helps elevate the overall value we deliver, ensuring not only competitive prices but also accessibility to the largest and fastest 5G network, as well as an excellent customer experience within our clubs
