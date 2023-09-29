T.J. Watt reveals terrifying account of Steelers’ emergency landing: ‘Holding my breath’

T.J. Watt shared his experience during the Steelers’ terrifying flight home from Las Vegas on Monday morning during Friday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” McAfee said the team had “grit” to overcome the setback. Watt appeared on “The Pat Mcafee Show” to talk about the incident on Monday morning. “Gonna have to go through adversity like that to get to the Super Bowl,” Mcafee said.

Watt then shared the team was scrambling to look up on Google what “code yellow” meant after hearing the announcement. “I was holding my breath until we hit the ground,” Watt said of his return home. T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.Watt also shared the flight attendants were trying not to cause alarm, but it was clear the team and flight were in a state of emergency.

“There were a lot of Dunkin’ Donuts being passed around — a lot of breakfast pizzas…no one slept,” Watt continued.

He described their rush as a “swift walk” and said it was clear they “weren’t going to answer any questions.”Eventually, the Steelers made it back safely and will take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday.