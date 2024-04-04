T.C. Broadnax to Make $82,000 More Than Predecessor as Austin City Manager

T.C. Broadnax will be making $82,000 more than his predecessor when he starts his job as Austin 's city manager next month. with a base salary of $470,000. Broadnax will also receive an array of fringe benefits , including a $5,000 per month housing allowance for six months to offset costs of a temporary residence, relocation and moving assistance ; a cellphone stipend ; and an " executive allowance ." The salary is about $50,000 more than Broadnax was making as city manager in Dallas.

Before he was fired in 2023, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk "Austin is a vibrant city with immense potential, and I am committed to working tirelessly alongside our dedicated team to ensure its continued growth and prosperity,” Broadnax said. “Together, we will navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and build a resilient and inclusive future for all residents. I look forward to serving the people of Austin with a collaborative, transparent, inclusive and equitable approach

T.C. Broadnax Austin City Manager Salary Fringe Benefits Housing Allowance Relocation Moving Assistance Cellphone Stipend Executive Allowance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUT / 🏆 77. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Healthcare Mogul Is Selling an Oceanfront South Florida Compound for $82 MillionThe three contiguous parcels in Vero Beach consist of two homes and a vacant lot, with a combined total of 400 feet of beach frontage.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

City leaders pick Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax for Austin roleA subcommittee of the Austin City Council recommended Broadnax on Tuesday evening.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Dallas City Manager Broadnax: Chance at Austin job came at ‘perfect time’During a public forum Monday where the two finalist for Austin’s city manager job made their case for why they should be hired, Broadnax said he believed the...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Dallas’ TC Broadnax was among last minute applicants for Austin jobOf the 39 people who applied for the Austin City Manager job, Broadnax was at least one of nine people whose application materials are dated either the day...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Outgoing Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will start Austin job May 6Broadnax will make $470,017.60 annually and will receive $5,000 per month for 6 months to offset costs of temporary housing

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »