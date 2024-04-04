T.C. Broadnax to Make $82,000 More Than Predecessor as Austin City Manager

T.C. Broadnax will be making $82,000 more than his predecessor when he starts his job as Austin 's city manager next month. with a base salary of $470,000. Broadnax will also receive an array of fringe benefits , including a $5,000 per month housing allowance for six months to offset costs of a temporary residence, relocation and moving assistance ; a cellphone stipend ; and an " executive allowance ." The salary is about $50,000 more than Broadnax was making as city manager in Dallas.
Before he was fired in 2023, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk "Austin is a vibrant city with immense potential, and I am committed to working tirelessly alongside our dedicated team to ensure its continued growth and prosperity,” Broadnax said. “Together, we will navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and build a resilient and inclusive future for all residents. I look forward to serving the people of Austin with a collaborative, transparent, inclusive and equitable approach
