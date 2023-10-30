SZA’s Anxious Rise to Pop Superstardom

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.With her genre-blending sound, the singer has dominated the Billboard charts, won a Grammy, sold out an arena tour and earned a reputation for brash honesty.
“When I leave the studio, I feel better,” SZA says. Dolce & Gabbana feather collar, $925, available at select boutiques, Live The Process briefs, $128, LiveTheProcess.com; right hand: her own rings; left hand from left: Cartier ring, $59,000, available at Cartier boutiques, and Van Cleef & Arpels ring, $22,900, VanCleefArpels.coma good song, literally it’s better than sex,” SZA says as she peels off her fake eyelashes.
A manicurist soaks off her nail extensions with acetone. SZA apologizes as she pulls her other hand away, reaching for the lighter next to her. “I’m scared I’m going to light my nails on fire because of the acetone,” she says. “If it happens, just everybody act normal.” headtopics.com
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.