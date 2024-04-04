Syrian Migrant Arrested for Stabbing Child in German Supermarket

Police say the attack at a food store appears to be random, with the suspect and “seriously injured” child victim being totally unrelated. German police arrested a 34-year-old Syrian origin, Dutch passport holding migrant on Wednesday afternoon after he is alleged to have stabbed a passer by in a discount supermarket in the town of Wangen, Baden-Württemberg. Thje victim is reported to have been a four year old girl who was out while her mother was grocery shopping.

The “seriously injured” child was rushed to hospital for surgery and is said to be in stable condition. The situation may have been considerably worse had bystanders not immediately disarmed the knifeman and chased him away. One member of the public chasing the man called the police and led officers to the suspect. Apparently the Syrian was arrested without resistance but has not spoken to officers about the attac

Syrian Migrant Stabbing Child German Supermarket Arrest

