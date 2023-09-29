Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by US troops say they've captured a senior Islamic State militant

Syrian Kurdish fighters and American forces have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, a militant described as a “key facilitators. that have killed scores of people over the past year. The U.S. has approximately 900 troops in Syria focused on countering the remnants of IS, which had held a wide swath of the country until 2019.

IS declared a self-styled caliphate across the territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. It was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017, following a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead and cities in ruins.IS still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members

across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq and that its fighters pose the most serious threat in Afghanistan today.

