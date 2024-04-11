Synthetix Founder Kain Warwick's New Approach to DeFi

Synthetix founder Kain Warwick realized that their approach to decentralized perpetual futures exchange was wrong. Most traders still don't want to use DeFi and the 'build it, they will come' mantra is ineffective.
This led to the creation of Synthetix Perps v2, which introduced an off-chain oracle system and deep liquidity. Warwick's latest project, Infinex, aims to provide the benefits of self-custody and control in DeFi.
