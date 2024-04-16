Sylvester Stallone Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo for 'Tulsa King' Season Two

Sylvester Stallone has seemingly moved on from 'toxic' set allegations as he prepares for the launch of ' Tulsa King ' season two. Stallone took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo on location for the comedy-drama. 'Ringing the Bell on location for TULSA KING part two…,' the actor captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST Paramount was investigating claims Stallone and director Craig Zisk mocked extras on the set of 'Tulsa King,' a source close to the show previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. Paramount 'recently' became aware of a social media post floating around, and prides itself on maintaining a 'fair and respectful workplace,' the show insider said at the time.

Neither representatives for Stallone nor Zisk responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the allegations. The post also included a screenshot of an email from the casting director for the show in which she said, 'At the end of the day I resigned because it was a clear toxic environment that I was not comfortable putting myself or background artists in.

Sylvester Stallone Tulsa King Behind-The-Scenes Toxic Environment Allegations

