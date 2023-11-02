Sylvester Stallone & Jason Momoa Gave Us a Criminally Underrated Thriller

Bullet To The Head After watching their respective partners die, a New Orleans hitman and a Washington, D.C. detective form an alliance in order to bring down their common enemy. ‘Bullet to the Head’ Is a Darker Sylvester Stallone Movie Bullet to the Head ditches the typical New York setting of Sylvester Stallone’s films for the dirty, crime-ridden streets of New Orleans for its opening sequence. Stallone’s character, Jimmy Bobo, doesn’t have any advanced training or combat skills that distinguish him in comparison to other cops. Bobo also lacks the moral altruism that defined so many of Stallone’s roles.

What makes these opening moments so striking is how radically different they are from a majority of Stallone’s other work. One of the reasons that he became such an iconic action star in the 1980s and 1990s was his moral altruism; Stallone’s characters were super-sized heroes who were always on the right side of the law. Even the violent extremes that John Rambo went to felt justified within the context of the movies; Rocky always fought for his country, his family, and his friends.

Bullet to the Head showcases a nonverbal, vulnerable version of Stallone that he hadn’t shown since James Mangold’s underrated crime thriller Copland. An issue with films like The Expendables and Get Carter was the cheap, silly one-liners that Stallone was forced to deliver; they felt completely unrealistic for an actor of such sensitivity. While Bobo is a much different character compared to Rocky and Rambo, he shares their quiet sensitivity.

