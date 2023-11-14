Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson Join Madame Web Film

The Marvel and Sony Spider-Man universe is expanding yet again with Madame Web, and Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson are the latest additions to the ever-growing MCU-adjacent crew. Their upcoming film, Madame Web, is Sony's first female-centric Marvel superhero film. The project (directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson) began shooting last year and has just been moved up on the theatrical release calendar by Sony.

That means it's time for a crash course in all things Madame Web — get ready to have all your questions answered. Like, how are this film and this character connected to Spider-Man? Who exactly is Madame Web? Who will Sydney Sweeney and Isabela Merced be playing in the movie? Below, check out everything you need to know about Madame Web, including the cast, release date, trailer, and more. Is there a trailer for Madame Web? On November 15, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for Madame Web. “Her web connects them all,” reads the film's official taglin

