Switching up treatment order improves quality of life for breast cancer patients

For breast cancer patients, switching up the order of treatment by giving radiation before surgery can improve quality of life and reduce the need for multiple surgeries, according to a preliminary study.

If the results hold up in larger studies, it could lead to updated treatment guidelines for breast cancer patients. The findings are seen as highly significant and a potential paradigm shift in breast cancer treatment.

