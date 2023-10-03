The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Soral lashed out at Catherine Macherel, a journalist for Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures, in a Facebook video two years ago. He called her a “fat lesbian” and said Macherel’s work as a “queer activist” meant she was “unhinged,” according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“This court decision is an important moment for justice and rights of LGBTQI people in Switzerland,” Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS, said in a statement. “The conviction of Alain Soral is a strong signal that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in our society.”

Read more:

AP »

Hey Gary Bettman, these Swiss Devils want a Global Series game in SwitzerlandLast season, the Devils became the first team in NHL history to play four Swiss-born players.

Republicans’ government shutdown will only give federal employees a big, fat freebieWhat’s the net effect once public servants can’t work, but then eventually get back pay? | From our readers:

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Charms Audiences at the Global Box OfficeNia Vardalos and John Corbett return as Toula and Ian for the sequel.

Fat Bear Week 2023: Check out the contestants now, start voting WednesdayMeet the contestants of Fat Bear Week 2023. Voting in the contest for denizens of Katmai National Park & Preserve starts Wednesday.

Sara Murphy & Ryan Zacarias’ Fat City Names Sofia Paz As Director Of DevelopmentEXCLUSIVE: Fat City, the nascent production company set up by Licorice Pizza producer Sara Murphy and War Pony producer Ryan Zacarias, has a new director of development. The company, which has a fi…

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, left, arrives at the courthouse for his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, center, leaves the courthouse after his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, left, arrives at the courthouse for his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, left, arrives at the courthouse for his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, center, leaves the courthouse after his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)French-Swiss far-right writer Alain Soral, center, leaves the courthouse after his appeal trial for homophobia against a journalist in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The court ruled that Swiss-French essayist Alain Soral must spend 60-day in prison over a case of discrimination, defamation and incitation to hatred for deriding a newspaper journalist as a “fat lesbian.” (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)The Lausanne court sentenced French-Swiss polemicist Alain Bonnet, who goes by Alain Soral, for the crimes of defamation, discrimination and incitement to hatred on Monday. He was ordered to pay legal fees and fines totaling thousands of Swiss francs (dollars) in addition to the time behind bars.

Soral lashed out at Catherine Macherel, a journalist for Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures, in a Facebook video two years ago. He called her a “fat lesbian” and said Macherel’s work as a “queer activist” meant she was “unhinged,” according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“This court decision is an important moment for justice and rights of LGBTQI people in Switzerland,” Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS, said in a statement. “The conviction of Alain Soral is a strong signal that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in our society.”

A lawyer for Soral, Pascal Junod, did not reply to a request from The Associated Press on Tuesday about whether his client planned to appeal.sentenced to jail time