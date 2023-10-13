Swing-county Kentucky voters weigh their choices for governor in a closely watched off-year election

Mark Cook loads lumber onto a trailer, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. Voters across Kentucky are making their choices ahead of the Nov. 7 gubernatorial showdown between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his GOP challenger, Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Carol Martin offers her opinion about the State’s gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Rockfield, Ky.
Cameron and Beshear have campaigned in Bowling Green, which is 122 miles (196 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, to shore up support in this south-central city that is home to Western Kentucky University and the National Corvette Museum, a big draw for fans of the classic American car.
Martin, who co-owned a trucking company before retirement, said she planned to watch their debates — the next one is Monday, at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights — but had already tuned out the barrage of campaign commercials from both sides.
"Everybody around here used to be a Democrat. Not anymore," said Dale Chaffin, also part of the lunchtime crowd. Donald Kubeny said he settled on Cameron after the Republican nominee said he would sign a bill easing Kentucky's abortion ban to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
Abortion policies influenced Linda King's choice as well, just not in the same way. The registered independent said she supports Beshear and sees Cameron as "way too conservative" on abortion and other matters.
“I realize that there were economic consequences, but I value human life more,” Davis said at a downtown coffee shop. “And I think that his communication with Kentuckians was very important during that time.