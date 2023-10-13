Swing-county Kentucky voters weigh their choices for governor in a closely watched off-year election

Mark Cook loads lumber onto a trailer, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. Voters across Kentucky are making their choices ahead of the Nov. 7 gubernatorial showdown between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his GOP challenger, Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Carol Martin offers her opinion about the State’s gubernatorial race, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Rockfield, Ky.

Cameron and Beshear have campaigned in Bowling Green, which is 122 miles (196 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, to shore up support in this south-central city that is home to Western Kentucky University and the National Corvette Museum, a big draw for fans of the classic American car.

Martin, who co-owned a trucking company before retirement, said she planned to watch their debates — the next one is Monday, at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights — but had already tuned out the barrage of campaign commercials from both sides. headtopics.com

“Everybody around here used to be a Democrat. Not anymore,” said Dale Chaffin, also part of the lunchtime crowd. Donald Kubeny said he settled on Cameron after the Republican nominee said he would sign a bill easing Kentucky’s abortion ban to allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

Abortion policies influenced Linda King’s choice as well, just not in the same way. The registered independent said she supports Beshear and sees Cameron as “way too conservative” on abortion and other matters. headtopics.com

“I realize that there were economic consequences, but I value human life more,” Davis said at a downtown coffee shop. “And I think that his communication with Kentuckians was very important during that time.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Swing-county Kentucky voters weigh their choices for governor in a closely watched off-year electionThere's an election for governor next month in Kentucky, and voters are trying to decide between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Daniel Cameron, the state attorney general

Focus groups: Georgia swing voters trust Biden over Trump on Israel-Hamas war'I just can't confidently say that Trump would do a better job than what Biden's doing right now.'

Swing, stare, repeat: Bryce Harper launches Phillies to NLDS lead with epic response to Braves’ mockingForty-eight hours later, attaboy, Harper had a whole new meaning after he hit two of the Phillies’ six home runs to power his team within one win of the NLCS.

‘Swing States’ is stunningly dramatic, sad, and beautiful“Swing State” is one of the most moving plays you will see this season, and Audible Theater is presenting it at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Donald Trump Gets Great News in Two Key Swing StatesTrump is leading President Joe Biden in two states that were critical to the 2020 election result.

How the UAW's surprise strike at Kentucky truck plant may 'force Ford's hand'Get in-depth info on the 2024 Ford F-250 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.