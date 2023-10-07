Swiatek ends Gauff's 16-match winning streak to reach Beijing final

Gauff had beaten Swiatek in their last meeting in the semi-finals at Cincinnati to end a seven-match losing run against the Pole before going on to capture her maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open and arrive in Beijing in red-hot form.

"I'm really happy with my performance," Swiatek said. "It feels like I can play freely again. It's been a while since I felt that way. "I'm happy I switched my attitude after the U.S. Open, and hopefully I'll be able to keep it for as long as possible."

Swiatek put early pressure on Gauff in the next set and surged to 2-0 with an early break before her American opponent held serve and took a medical timeout to address a niggling shoulder problem. Up next for Swiatek is Samsonova, who beat former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 7-6(7) 6-3 to improve her head-to-head record over the Moscow-born Kazakh world number five to 4-0. headtopics.com

