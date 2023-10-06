The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

It was the 19-year-old Gauff’s first loss since the quarterfinals in Montreal, a span that included titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova, who play later Saturday, in the final.

The Polish player made just four unforced errors in the first set, keeping consistent pressure on Gauff’s serve, and made a decisive break at 3-1 to ease through the set in 40 minutes.Sinner ousts Alcaraz in China Open semifinals. Top-ranked Sabalenka, Swiatek and Gauff advanceSwiatek maintained her vice-like grip on the match, breaking Gauff at the start of the second set to lead 2-0. headtopics.com

A medical timeout to have Gauff’s right shoulder assessed didn’t break Swiatek’s momentum as she closed it out to extend her head-to-head record against her rival to 8-1. “I’m really happy with my performance,” Swiatek said. “It feels like I can play freely again, so I’m really happy. It’s been a while since I felt that way. So, I’ll remember for the rest of my career that even though tougher times may come, in your mind, you can always overcome that. And with hard work, you can achieve it.

In his first appearance in Shanghai since winning the title in 2019, Medvedev was ruthless as he overpowered the 98th-ranked Garin in 92 minutes, including breaking the Chilean player five times.Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2 and 12th-seeded Tommy Paul advanced with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Sebastian Ofner. headtopics.com

