Swiatek derrota a Samsonova y conquista el Abierto de China. Korda sorprende a Medvedev en Shanghái

Swiatek conquistó su quinto título de la temporada, la mayor cantidad en la gira de la WTA. La consagración de la polaca, en su primera visita a China, le dejó con 16 títulos en su carrera y aumenta su impresionante de 2023, que incluye los trofeos de campeona en Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart y Varsovia.

Korda, estadounidense de 23 años, levantó tres bolas de set para eventualmente llevarse el primer set. Finalista del Abierto de China la semana pasada, Medvedev estuvo lejos de su mejor versión, la que le ha permitido ganar 60 partidos esta temporada.

Swiatek beats Samsonova to take China Open title. Korda stuns Medvedev at ShanghaiSecond-ranked Iga Swiatek won the China Open final with a near-perfect 6-2, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova, for her tour-leading fifth title of the season. Swiatek's triumph, in her first visit to China, was her 16th career title and adds to her impressive 2023 haul that includes titles at Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart and Warsaw.

Swiatek corta racha de 16 victorias de Gauff y avanza la final en ChinaLa segunda de la clasificación Iga Swiatek puso fin a la racha de 16 victorias de Coco Gauff y avanzó a la final del Abierto de China con una dominante actuación de 6-2, 6-3 el sábado ante la campeona

Swiatek ends Gauff's 16-match winning streak to advance to China Open finalSecond-ranked Iga Swiatek has ended Coco Gauff’s 16-match winning streak to advance to the China Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the U.S. Open champion. It was the 19-year-old Gauff’s