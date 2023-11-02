Swiatek derrota a Gauff en Finales de WTA

Ello fue parte de una racha en que la estadounidense perdió nueve puntos en fila y 12 de 13 ante la polaca Swiatek, quien mejoró a una foja de 9-1 ante Gauff. Antes, Gauff había ya destruido una raqueta tras una devolución errada de revés, en un desigual primer set. Fue el 22do parcial ganado 6-0 en 2023 por parte de Swiatek, de 22 años.

La campeona del Abierto de Estados Unidos Coco Gauff consiguió la primera victoria de su carrera en las Finales de la WTA el lunes por la noche, pasando sin problemas sobre la tres veces finalista de torneos grandes Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-1 en partido del round-robin interrumpido por poco más de una hora por la lluvia.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff double-faulted four times in a row while serving for the second set and wound up losing 6-0, 7-5 to three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek in round-robin action at the WTA Finals. Gauff led 4-2 in the second set Wednesday night, then was a game away from forcing a third while serving at 5-4.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff said she was 'feeling the love' in rainy Cancun after her 6-0 6-1 demolition of Ons Jabeur in her first group stage match of the WTA Finals on Monday.

Iga Swiatek says she and other women's tennis players are more united than in the past as they seek changes on the WTA Tour, including improvements to prioritize the athletes' well-being. Swiatek said at the WTA Finals on Wednesday that players are not happy with some things.

