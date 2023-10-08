Swiatek beats Samsonova to take China Open title. Korda stuns Medvedev at Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Iga Swiatek won the China Open final with a near-perfect 6-2, 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday, for her tour-leading fifth title of the season.

Like her dominant defeat of third-ranked Coco Gauff in the semifinal, Swiatek’s serve was again the telling difference in Sunday’s final, denying Samsonova a single break point opportunity throughout the 69-minute match.

The 23-year-old Korda showed stamina and resilience by saving three set points to eventually prevail in an enthralling first-set tiebreak. “We played really good tennis from the beginning,” said Korda, who made the final in Astana last week as part of the tour’s Asia swing. “We had some long rallies. I’m just really happy to get that first set under my belt and then it was just a matter of getting into one of his service games and hopefully taking it home after. headtopics.com

In second round matches carrying over from Saturday’s rain delay, fifth seeded Andriy Rublev beat Quentin Halys 6-4, 7-5 and Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego defeated 10th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek corta racha de 16 victorias de Gauff y avanza la final en ChinaLa segunda de la clasificación Iga Swiatek puso fin a la racha de 16 victorias de Coco Gauff y avanzó a la final del Abierto de China con una dominante actuación de 6-2, 6-3 el sábado ante la campeona

