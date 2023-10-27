Sweet and spooky: How to make caramel apples for your Halloween party

. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at outdoor.

Maybe you were tasked with bringing a treat to a school party. Maybe (like us) your building hosts a Halloween party every year for the kids. Or maybe, even though you are an adult, you still think Halloween is the coolest holiday of the year and you need to go the extra mile!You can use whatever apples you like, as long as they are firm and crisp. Granny Smiths are a good choice, with the tartness playing nicely against the sweet. Honeycrisp and Fuji and Gala, all good choices.

For to-go apples, wrap them in clear cellophane, tie them with a piece of string and ribbon, and share with your neighbors. You can choose ribbon colors for the appropriate holiday, or for a gathering like a shower that has a color theme.You can store candy apples in the fridge well sealed for up to five days. The apples may soften a bit as they sit. It’s best to remove the stick before storing them, as the wood will speed up up the spoiling process. headtopics.com

2. Place the desired toppings in separate bowls or containers large enough for the apples to fit inside. 4. Transfer the melted caramel to a heatproof surface. Dip each apple, one at a time, into the hot caramel. You may choose to coat just the bottom half, or turn the apple to coat it all around with the caramel. Lift the apple up and twirl it gently to allow excess caramel to drip back into the pan.

Read more:

News4SA »

11 National Chocolate Day deals for sweet, sweet savingsIf you're looking for a sweet treat on National Chocolate Day, these 11 companies are rolling out deals for free or discounted items. Read more ⮕

Halloween spending expected to exceed $12 billion this yearAn estimated 73% of Americans will celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year. Read more ⮕

Halloween fun: Create a ‘char-spook-erie’ party spread with ‘The Cheese Chica’Dive into some spooky bites and scary sips this Halloween. Read more ⮕

NYC rat drags doughnut across subway tracks to share with rodent date, sweet video showsNYC Subway Rat Steals Donut to Share With Friend Read more ⮕

'It's pretty sweet' — Christopher Bell speaks on winning the 4EVER 400'It's pretty sweet.' — Christopher Bell spoke on winning the 4EVER 400 on Saturday, October 22. Read more ⮕

Sweet City RideWelcome to the beautiful life Read more ⮕