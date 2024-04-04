Swedish entertainment group acquires KISS music catalogue and plans movie

A Swedish entertainment group co-founded by ABBA 's Bjorn Ulvaeus has acquired the music catalogue , name and likeness of KISS and plans to produce a movie about the legendary rock band , the company said Thursday.

