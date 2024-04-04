Sweden's Central Bank Considers Interest Rate Cut Next Month

Sweden 's central bank could go ahead with a first interest rate cut next month, according to minutes of the latest March policy meeting , published on Thursday. 'A first rate cut is expected in May or June, and apart from inflation prospects, many analysts mention that the timing will depend on the development of the krona and when other central bank s cut their policy rates, in particular the ECB ,' the minutes noted .

'Market pricing indicates a policy rate just over 3 per cent towards the end of 2024. The Riksbank's updated forecast for the policy rate is expected to indicate a relatively high probability of a policy rate cut during the first half of the year and one or more further cuts in 2024.' In late March, the central bank opted to keep its policy rate unchanged , with the key interest rate at 4%, citing inflationary pressures it assessed were 'still somewhat elevated' at the tim

