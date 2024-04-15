Swede Ludvig Aberg Makes Impressive Run at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.— For a while on Sunday during the final round of the 88th Masters , there was a chance that Ludvig Aberg , the 24-year-old Swede, might snatch the green jacket from Scottie Scheffler. This wasn’t a surprise to anybody who had witnessed Aberg win the European Masters last September, just six months after playing in his last collegiate event at Texas Tech.

“I think every stage throughout his very, very young career, he's shown that he belongs,” said McIlroy. “This being my first major championship, you never really know what it's going to be like until you're there and experience it,” Aberg said. On his approach, Aberg had been aiming just off the right edge of the green all week, but on Sunday he started his shot too far left and the wind carried it into the water. In the end, Aberg would finish four shots behind Scheffler in second place with a four-under-par 68 in the final round for a 7-under-par 281 total. But for most of Sunday the tournament felt a lot closer than how it ended.

Masters Ludvig Aberg Golfer Sweden Final Round

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg and Nick Dunlap among newcomers seeking win at MastersThe last player to win the Masters in his tournament debut was Fuzzy Zoeller 45 years ago. That doesn’t bother Wyndham Clark. He says streaks like that are meant to be broken. Clark isn&8217…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Masters Rookie Ludvig Åberg Is a Contender Not to Be OverlookedAn Augusta National rookie hasn't won a green jacket in 45 years, but Gary Van Sickle says Sweden's Ludvig Åberg isn't your average first-timer.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ludvig Aberg backs up the hype, finishes 2nd at the Masters in his first majorRory McIlroy has insisted for quite some time that Ludvig Aberg is poised to become a huge star in golf. The world found out why on Sunday. Aberg, a Swede who came into the Masters ranked ninth in the world at age 24, hung with Scottie Scheffler for the better part of 72 holes before the No.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ludvig Aberg backs up hype, finishes 2nd at Masters in his first majorAberg, a Swede who entered the Masters ranked ninth in the world at age 24 less than a year after turning pro, hung with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Rory McIlroy praises Ludvig Aberg's potential in golfRory McIlroy believes that Ludvig Aberg has the potential to become a major star in golf. Aberg, ranked ninth in the world at the age of 24, finished second in a tournament despite his lack of experience in major championships. Aberg expressed his ambition to become a major champion and world No. 1. McIlroy commended Aberg's positive attitude and ability to handle pressure on an unfamiliar course.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

5 things to know about Ludvig Aberg, including fast PGA Tour riseAberg, a Texas Tech product, has already won on tour and participated in a Ryder Cup.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »