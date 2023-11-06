Swearing in Lyndon B. Johnson as President

It was 2:15. Friday, November 22. I had just reached home from the Trade Mart, where a large and enthusiastic crowd had gathered to see and hear President John F. Kennedy. We waited in vain, for he had been assassinated as he was leaving the downtown area of Dallas. Numbed and hardly realizing what had happened, I drove home. There was no reason to go to court. In the face of the tragedy that had befallen us, all else seemed of little consequence.

I phoned the court to tell the clerk where I was. Her response was that Barefoot Sanders, U.S. attorney, wanted to speak to me. Immediately I heard his familiar voice, “The Vice-President wants you to swear him in as President. Can you do it? How soon can you get to the airport?” Of course I could, and I could be there in ten minutes. I got in my car and started toward the airport





TexasObserver » / 🏆 242. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newsom on 'limited scope' of Israel trip: 'I wish I was president of the United States'Julia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

American Corporate Elites Pay $2,000 a Head to Dine With China's Xi JinpingChina's president is making his first trip to the United States since 2017.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Debating the 'National Conservatives'A conservative writer discusses the issues facing the United States culturally and economically under President Biden.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Recapping Biden's trip to Israel as hospital explosion curtails diplomatic effortsPresident Biden is returning to the United States after a brief visit to Israel on Wednesday.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Democrats now want US split into ‘blue’ states, ‘red’ statesNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Feds approve states' near-term plan to cut Colorado River use in 3 statesThe Department of the Interior says it will implement a plan sought by the seven Colorado River Basin states to reduce 3 million acre-feet in water consumption by 2026.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »