Suzume Return Date Set for North American Theaters

, the company revealed that the film would be returning to North American theaters for a special engagement beginning on Friday, October 27, 2023.

“17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, ‘I’m looking for a door,’” reads the film’s synopsis. “What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob.

Where To Watch and Stream ‘Suzume’ - Makoto Shinkai’s Hit Anime FilmSuzume is the latest film by Your Name director Makoto Shinkai. Here's what you need to know about his anime film, including its return to theaters.

