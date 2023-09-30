Suzanne Morphew’s body was dumped in remote Colorado area known as ‘The Boneyard’

The body of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew was dumped in a remote area known as “The Boneyard,” where an aspiring Marine was found dead earlier this year and another woman went missing in… The body of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew was dumped in a remote area known as “The Boneyard,” where an aspiring Marine was found dead earlier this year and another woman went missing in May.
James Montoya, 26, disappeared in early April after leaving a bar with two men the night before he was slated to meet with military recruiters, his motherHis corpse was discovered in July near Moffat, Colorado during an unrelated search for Edna Quintana, 55, who went missing in the same area in May.
Investigators were continuing to look for Quintana last week when they found Morphew’s remains in a shallow grave in Saguache County — roughly 45 miles from her home. ‘They’re calling it The Boneyard because so many people are being located there, and it’s such a secluded area,” Montoya’s mother told the outlet.
She said she personally went to the isolated site after her child’s remains were discovered. James Montoya’s body was found near Moffat, Colorado“To see where my son was, indeed, there’s no cars around,” she said. “You can be in that one area for hours and not see anyone.” headtopics.com
