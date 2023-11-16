Sutton's Emotional Outbursts Take a Toll on Garcelle in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

On this week’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it seems that Sutton Stracke’s unpredictable emotional outbursts are finally taking a toll on her BFF Garcelle Beauvais. The episode captures the tedium of the last day of a group getaway in Las Vegas, with the women spending their time at the shopping mall. Erika confronts Sutton and makes her apologize to one of the women. The women also criticize Sutton's sensitivity and question Kyle about her recent sobriety.

However, a disturbing fact about Dorit is revealed during their last dinner in Sin City

