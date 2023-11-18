Suspicious Letters Prompt Elections Officials to Stock Up on Overdose Reversal Medication

The suspicious letters sent to vote centers and government buildings in six states this month were undeniably scary, some containing traces of fentanyl or white powder, accompanied by not-so-veiled threats and dubious political symbols.

Harkening back to the anthrax attacks that killed five people in 2001, the mailings are prompting elections officials already frustrated with ongoing harassment and threats to reach out to local police, fire and health departments for help stocking up on the overdose reversal medication naloxone. Even if there’s little risk from incidental contact with the synthetic opioid, having the antidote on hand isn't a bad idea amid an addiction epidemic that is killing more than 100,000 people in the U.S. every year — and it can provide some assurance for stressed ballot workers, election managers sa





🏆 664. NEWSMAX » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Authorities Hunt for Sender of Suspicious Letters Containing Fentanyl to Elections Offices‘This is domestic terrorism,’ says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who resisted Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in his state three years ago

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Suspicious letters laced with fentanyl sent to election offices in CaliforniaThe Los Angeles County Registrar said it was targeted by a national fentanyl mail threat.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Investigation underway as suspicious letters target election offices across multiple statesAuthorities are trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances to local election offices.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Investigation underway as suspicious letters target election offices across multiple statesAuthorities are trying to determine who sent letters filled with fentanyl or other substances to local election offices.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Suspicious Letters Containing Dangerous Substances Sent to Election OfficesEnvelopes said to have contained fentanyl other substances

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »

Federal Officials Investigate Suspicious Letters Sent to Public OfficialsFederal law enforcement officials are investigating reports of suspicious letters sent to public officials, with most of the letters targeting election offices. The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are conducting the investigation.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 664. / 21 Read more »