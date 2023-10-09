Suspects sought in Pennsylvania community center shooting that killed 1, wounded 8

Debris, mixed with personal items including shoes, are scattered after a fatal shooting near the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana County, Pa., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. State police in Indiana County said troopers, local officers and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m.

State police in Indiana County said nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Police say they believe there was more than one shooter. They are seeking surveillance video, asking local homes and businesses to check doorbell cameras and requesting that anyone missing items — such as the cellphones and clothing found at the center — to contact them, authorities said. headtopics.com

A 22-year-old Pittsburgh man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man from Chicago was critically injured, while another 18-year-old from Florida and six men and women from Pennsylvania were also taken to hospitals. Two were discharged.Impeachments and forced removals from office emerge as partisan weapons in the statesLt. Col.

Bivens said more than 150 people were believed to be present at the event, which required payment before entry. Officials are tracking down who rented the venue and who was hosting the event, Bivens said. headtopics.com

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered up to $5,000 more, Bivens said.

The shooting was about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which was having its homecoming weekend. The school’s vice president for student affairs, Thomas Segar, said two of the injured were students. Campus activities are continuing with enhanced police presence. headtopics.com

