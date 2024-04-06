Suspected Venezuelan gang member arrested in New York

A suspected member of a Venezuelan gang who was arrested and released after he was allegedly found squatting in a New York City home filled with drugs and firearms, admitted to serving prison time in his home country when he was taken into custody again this week, federal immigration authorities said. Yerbin Benjamin Lozada Munoz was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Nassau County , which honored an immigration detainer request made by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

Nassau County isn't a sanctuary jurisdiction, meaning local law enforcement agencies are not prohibited from cooperating with immigration authorities, unlike New York City. Munoz allegedly admitted to being a member of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, which has been implicated in a number of crimes by its members that have come to the United State

