Suspected Serial Killer Convicted of Murder in Delaware

A suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021 was convicted of murder and other crimes by a Delaware jury on Tuesday. The jury deliberated for about six hours over two days before finding Keith Gibson of Philadelphia guilty of murder and robbery in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright, 42.

Gibson, 41, was also convicted of attempted murder and robbery in the shooting of Wilmington store clerk Belal Almansoori, armed robbery of a drug store, assault, conspiracy, and gun crimes. Gibson faces mandatory sentences of life in prison for the murder convictions. The judge did not immediately set a sentencing date. The Philadelphia district attorney, meanwhile, has approved murder charges against Gibson in the killings of his mother and a Philadelphia doughnut shop manager, as well as the deaths of two men found shot in the head at a store in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood

United States Headlines Read more: WGAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

6ABC: Closing arguments to be heard in trial of suspected serial killerJurors in Delaware are set to hear closing arguments Monday in the trial of a suspected serial killer who calls himself "The Beast". Keith Gibson, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright, 42, during separate robberies. He is also charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Wilmington store clerk Belal Almansoori, and the armed robbery of a drug store. The man accused of killing a Philadelphia Dunkin' store manager will now face murder charges in the shooting death of his own mother, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, as well as the deaths of two men found shot in the head at a store in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Authorities say they will pursue those charges after Gibson is prosecuted in Delaware . Prosecutors in Delaware have relied heavily on video surveillance footage showing the robberies and shootings of Ruiz-Basilio and Almansoori.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

FOX43: Jury Deliberations Under Way in Trial of Suspected Serial KillerJury deliberations are under way in the trial of a suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021. Keith Gibson, 41, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder in the killings of Elsmere cellphone store clerk Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, and Wilmington drug dealer Ronald Wright, 42, during separate robberies.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

FOX43: Suspected Serial Killer Convicted of Murder and Other CrimesA suspected serial killer accused in the deaths of six people in Delaware and Pennsylvania in 2021 has been convicted of murder and other crimes by a Delaware jury.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Philadelphia Man Charged with Multiple Murders in Delaware and PennsylvaniaKeith Gibson, a man from Philadelphia, is facing murder charges for multiple killings in Delaware and Pennsylvania . He is accused of murdering a cellphone store clerk, a drug dealer, his mother, a doughnut shop manager, and two men in a store. Prosecutors have strong evidence, including video surveillance footage and ballistics evidence, linking Gibson to the crimes.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »

BREİTBARTNEWS: University of Delaware's Biden Institute: A Closer LookThe University of Delaware Biden Institute was Hunter’s “baby.” The institute, run by Joe's sister Valerie, had ties to China from the start. And it was all part of a 'wealth creation' strategy for Joe. Read the first scoop from AlexMarlow's new blockbuster investigation, 'Breaking Biden' -- out today!

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: High Blood Pressure: The Silent KillerAlmost half of all Americans have hypertension, or high blood pressure, but only a small portion are managing it. This poses a significant risk to overall health as high blood pressure can lead to various adverse health conditions. Learn more about the causes and risks of high blood pressure.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »