Suspected killer appears to confess to killing estranged wife in phone call to children

During the phone call, Navaratte claimed he found his wife with another man. His son, Johanatan Navarrete, said that is not true. His parents were going through a divorce. She just bought a new house, hoping to escape years of abuse.Barely turning a page in her new chapter, Johanatan said his father tracked Karly down at her new home off West Village Drive on Oct. 1. He said Navarrete waited for her to open the garage door before shooting her multiple times, killing her.
“I just didn’t want to believe it. The signs were there, I just didn’t want to believe it,” said Johanatan Navarrete. Johanatan said his father was arrested in El Salvador last week. He is being held on an unrelated resisting police charge. According to a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s Office, Navarrete is indicted in Harris County in connection to the murder.
Johanatan said his father could be released from El Salvadorian Jail next week. Navarrete’s family contacted the DA’ office last week, pushing to get a red notice issued so it can be internationally known that Navarrete is a wanted fugitive. The DA’s office tells KPRC 2 it is waiting on the complete offense report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Once the report is received, they can file a red notice that would secure Navarrete until they can get permanent extradition paperwork. headtopics.com
"We understand that it takes months and years. We just want him to be recognized as an international fugitive as soon as possible," said Johanatan Navarrete."She was a tiger mom. She was a helicopter mom. She was there for us, she fought for us. She was always there in the corner of our ring," he said.