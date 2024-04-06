Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Three-Vehicle Crash in San Antonio

A suspected drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash Friday night at a busy intersection on the city's Southeast side. The accident happened around 9 p.m. near the corner of South New Braunfels Ave and the IH-10 East access road. According to police, a 71-year-old woman driving a gray Volvo and traveling eastbound on the IH-10 access road collided with a black Lexus traveling southbound on South New Braunfels Ave.

The Lexus, driven by the 35-year-old suspect, was approaching the intersection when it struck the Volvo. The impact caused the Lexus to veer left and collide with a metal traffic signal light post. Police say the driver of the Volvo, sustained minor injuries but refused medical transport at the scene

Drunk Driver Three-Vehicle Crash Intersection San Antonio

