Suspected Bay Area car thief impaled on fence

"The Vallejo Fire Department and Medic Ambulance arrived and successfully removed the driver's leg from the security spike," police stated. "He was then transported to a local hospital for medical clearance before incarceration."

Authorities discovered a loaded, unserialized firearm near the suspects’ car. They also contacted the vehicle’s owner, who arrived at the scene and took their car back. The Cal Maritime Police Department was notified of the incident and present at the scene, Sgt. Rashad Hollis, the public information officer for the Vallejo Police Department, said. The suspect required surgery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Vallejo Police Department's Detective Division at (707) 648-4524 or investigations@cityofvallejo.net.

