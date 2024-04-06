Suspect Sought in Arson Incident at Bernie Sanders' Burlington Office

A suspect is being sought in an alleged arson incident at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ' Burlington office. The fire was reported at 10:45 a.m. ET Friday in the vestibule between the elevator and the entrance door to Sanders' office.

A man entered the vestibule, sprayed an accelerant on the door, lit it, and then fled. The sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire, causing moderate damage to the door and significant water damage to the floors below.

Arson Bernie Sanders Burlington Office Suspect Fire

