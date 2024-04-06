Suspect sought in alleged arson incident at Bernie Sanders' office

A suspect is being sought in an alleged arson incident at Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ' Burlington office, police said. The fire was reported at 10:45 a.m. ET Friday in the vestibule between the elevator and the entrance door to Sanders' office, located on the third floor of 1 Church St., authorities said. A man entered the vestibule and "sprayed an apparent accelerant" on the door to the senator's office, lit the accelerant and then fled, according to the Burlington Police Department.

A "significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives," the Burlington Police Department said in a statement. The sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire, which caused "moderate" damage to the door to the senator's office, police said. The third floor and below floors sustained "significant" water damage, police said

