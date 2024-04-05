Suspect in recent shooting identified as member of Bay Area gang

The 41-year-old suspect in a recent shooting death has been identified as a member of a Bay Area gang that in the mid 2000s allegedly took over an 84-year-old woman’s San Francisco apartment and transformed it into a drug house . The suspect, Jose Ismael Serrano, was released from a 17-year federal prison term last December.

On the morning of March 27, Richmond police say he went into a home on the 300 block of South 36th Street, angrily demanded to know where a family member was, then fatally shot her male companion, 20-year-old Antjuan Webb Jr. Police haven’t pinpointed an exact motive other than Serrano’s apparent disapproval of Webb associating with Serrano’s family member, authorities said. Serrano was quickly identified as a suspect, spent several days on a federal hold until Contra Costa prosecutors filed murder and gun possession charges against him. He remains in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin pending a transfer to the jail in Martinez, records sho

