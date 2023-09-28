Suspect in Pava LaPere murder had evaded manhunt for 6 days before tech CEO was killed: cops

Pava LaPere is believed to have been murdered on Friday, but was not discovered until Monday. Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, was taken into custody without incident in Bowie, Maryland around 11:00 p.m.

Jason Billingsley was nabbed just after 11:10 p.m. in Bowie, Maryland, after two days on the lam.The 6'4", 305-pound suspect knew the victims in the earlier attack and was let into the apartment where the crime took place, the chief said, without elaborating on the link.

The violent felon busted for murdering Pava LaPere had already been subject to an intense six-day manhunt for a separate rape and attempted murders even before the tech CEO’s body was found, Baltimore cops revealed Thursday.

Worley had previously warned the convicted rapist was likely “armed and dangerous” and “will kill and he will rape.”

A warrant was issued for Billingsley within hours of a Sept. 19 attack that involved the “targetted” gunpoint rape of a woman who was also set on fire along with a man with her.

The 6'4", 305-pound suspect knew the victims in the earlier attack and was let into the apartment where the crime took place, the chief said, without elaborating on the link.

Police began tracking Billingsley's phone, financial transactions and other possible leads on Sept. 20 — but he evaded capture, despite officers frequently coming within several steps of his location, Worley said.

Police began tracking Billingsley’s phone, financial transactions and other possible leads on Sept. 20 — but he evaded capture, despite officers frequently coming within several steps of his location, Worley said.

Officials thought they were so close to catching Billingsley — coming within a few hundred feet of him, the chief said, without elaboration — they even delayed a press conference on LaPere’s killing.

The Baltimore force did not warn the public about Billingsley after the Sept. 19 attack because they did not believe he was committing “random acts,” Worley reasoned in response to pressure from reporters as to why the suspect’s identity was kept under wraps until just days ago.

The 26-year-old founder of EcoMap Technologies was discovered badly beaten and partially clothed.“If I thought we made a mistake, I would tell you we made a mistake,” he insisted.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also jumped at the department’s defense, saying they “do their job better than any other [police department] in the country.”

Scott slammed Billingsley as a “sociopath,” and unscored that “every single life in Baltimore matters,” referring to LaPere and the unnamed victims of the Sept. 19 attack.

“I sincerely hope that we are able to provide a little bit of peace today,” Worley continued, vowing to send Billingsley “back to jail, where he belongs.”

When the case goes to trial, state prosecutors will seek life without the possibility of parole so he will “never get out to see the light of day again,” state’s attorney Ivan Bates reassured the public at the presser.in a since-deleted tweet by the US Marshals Service in Baltimore.later found beaten to deathHer partially clothed body was initially reported to have been found inside her Mount Vernon apartment, but sources close to the investigation told the Baltimore Banner that she was actually discovered on the roof of the building.

LaPere was discovered on the roof of her building after she was beaten to death.The tech CEO lived in the former Congress Hotel, where one-bedroom units rent for around $1,500 per month,.

In the Sept. 19 attack, Billingsey is believed to have assaulted a 26-year-old woman and slashed her throat, sources toldearlier this week.

He then allegedly poured liquid on both the woman and a 26-year-old man and set them on fire.

In addition to leaving both adults in critical condition, a 5-year-old child suffered smoke inhalation, the outlet said.

Baltimore authorities are now eying unsolved cases over the past year for possible ties to Billingsley, Worley confirmed.

Billingsley (not seen) is being eyed as the man who broke into the man and woman’s house, where he handcuffed and duct-taped them at gunpoint and then allegedly raped the woman before slashing her neck. serving time behind bars for the 2013 rape of a 25-year-old womanThe victim in that case said that Billingsley struck her on the face and started “strangling” her when she refused to have sex with him.

He then forced her to perform oral sex on him and took $53 from her wallet.

LaPere’s family spoke during Wednesday’s vigil in Baltimore.Thanks to a plea deal with former DA Marilyn Mosby’s office, Billingsley pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex assault and was hit with 14 years in prison – only to be released last October after amassing good behavior credit.

He was still on parole at the time of both the Sept. 19 attack and LaPere’s death, and been cooperating with the terms of the sex offender registry, Worley said Thursday.

When pushed on why Billingsley was granted parole despite the violence of his previous crime, Mayor Scott admitted that “rapists should not get out of jail [early].”

Gates declined to comment on the terms of the suspect’s prior plea deal, but he did say it was “a little bit below guidelines.”

Pava LaPere was described as a “visionary force” by the team at EcoMap Technologies, the company she launched from her dorm room at Johns Hopkins University at just 22 years old.

“Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do,” the statement read.

LaPere was listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for social impact this year, and was

“on her way to changing the world” at the time of her death“[She] made an impact in every endeavor she undertook and on every life she touched. She will be forever missed as a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and loyal friend,” LaPere’s heartbroken father, Frank LaPere, added in his own memorial post.