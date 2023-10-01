Suspect in Ontario triple murder is arrested months later after another fatal shooting

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators leave a house next door to the scene of a triple homicide in Ontario in late January.

Upland police arrested him Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Upland's Memorial Park."It was 11:55 a.m. when we started getting calls," said Sgt. Eric Divincenzo, a spokesman for the Upland Police Department.

He said that, as officers arrived, people flagged them down and pointed out the suspect, who was still at the scene and was quickly detained.

Man arrested in deadly Upland shooting is same suspect wanted for killing 3 relativesA man who was arrested for shooting and killing a man in Upland this weekend is the same suspect who was wanted in a triple murder in unincorporated Ontario.

Suspect in Ontario triple murder is arrested months later after another fatal shootingA man suspected of killing his grandparents and uncle in January was arrested this weekend after allegedly fatally shooting a man in Upland's Memorial Park.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators leave a house next door to the scene of a triple homicide in Ontario in late January.A man wanted in a triple homicide in Ontario was arrested Saturday after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in an Upland park., 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez and 66-year-old George Ramirez, and his uncle, 43-year-old David Ramirez, in their Ramona Place family home in January.

He said that, as officers arrived, people flagged them down and pointed out the suspect, who was still at the scene and was quickly detained.

He said the suspect was initially brought into custody by Upland police but was later transferred and booked in the San Bernardino County jail.For Subscribers