Suspect in Marysville shooting connected to Halloween night homicide in Pennsylvania

The chase suspect who shot himself in Marysville on Thursday is connected to a Halloween night homicide of a juvenile in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police said. Three people were struck with gunfire from the occupant of a vehicle in the Philadelphia suburb, including a 14-year-old who died, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. According to Marysville and Bensalem police, Sean Hughes, 19, of Morrisville, Pa., was the man found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ohio on Thursday

. It's unclear how Hughes ended up in Marysville on Thursday. License plate readers identified a stolen vehicle on the east side of Marysville around 2 p.m., and shortly afterward, officers were informed of its connection to a suspect from Pennsylvania considered armed and dangerous. Police deployed stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle — which was effective, police said — but the vehicle kept going. Police said the vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra that was previously reported stolen. "The driver stopped the vehicle," Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said. "He fled, and so did the front seat passenger. Officers gave chase. They located the front seat passenger laying in some weeds off the roadway and took him into custody without incident." Police said Hughes was wanted in connection with the Pennsylvania homicide

United States Headlines Read more: WSYX6 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX28COLUMBUS: Suspect in Pennsylvania homicide dies from self-inflicted wound after Marysville chaseLicense plate readers alerted police in Marysville to a stolen car and a suspect wanted for a homicide in Pennsylvania.There was a large police presence in the

Source: fox28columbus | Read more »

10TV: Police: Suspect in Pennsylvania homicide dead after pursuit in MarysvilleA juvenile is in custody in connection to the stabbing.

Source: 10TV | Read more »

WSYX6: Suspect in Pa. homicide who shot himself after chase in Marysville has been identifiedThe chase suspect who shot himself in Marysville on Thursday is connected to a Halloween night homicide of a juvenile in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police said.MOR

Source: wsyx6 | Read more »

KSATNEWS: SAPD arrest suspect in Halloween shooting of security guard at North Star MallEdwardo Sanchez, Jr, 52, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

FOX43: Grants available to help Pennsylvania families pay to heat their homesJeff Zevely shares stories of people helping others, even after they have gone through hard and trying times themselves.

Source: fox43 | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Pennsylvania residents can now apply for Pennie, health insurance marketplacePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in Pennsylvania can now apply for Pennie, the state's official health insurance marketplace.Residents can apply, compare plans and

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »