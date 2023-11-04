Suspect in Marysville shooting connected to Halloween night homicide in Pennsylvania

The chase suspect who shot himself in Marysville on Thursday is connected to a Halloween night homicide of a juvenile in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, police said. Three people were struck with gunfire from the occupant of a vehicle in the Philadelphia suburb, including a 14-year-old who died, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. According to Marysville and Bensalem police, Sean Hughes, 19, of Morrisville, Pa., was the man found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Ohio on Thursday
. It's unclear how Hughes ended up in Marysville on Thursday. License plate readers identified a stolen vehicle on the east side of Marysville around 2 p.m., and shortly afterward, officers were informed of its connection to a suspect from Pennsylvania considered armed and dangerous. Police deployed stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle — which was effective, police said — but the vehicle kept going. Police said the vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra that was previously reported stolen. "The driver stopped the vehicle," Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said. "He fled, and so did the front seat passenger. Officers gave chase. They located the front seat passenger laying in some weeds off the roadway and took him into custody without incident." Police said Hughes was wanted in connection with the Pennsylvania homicide
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox28columbus | Read more »
Source: 10TV | Read more »
Source: wsyx6 | Read more »
Source: ksatnews | Read more »
Source: fox43 | Read more »
Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »