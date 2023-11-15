Suspect in King Soopers shooting pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Ahmad Alissa, the suspect in the King Soopers shooting that took place in March 2021, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He is charged with 111 counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. The Boulder District Judge found sufficient evidence to move the case to trial and set his bond at $100 million. Alissa will undergo another mental health evaluation before the trial begins on Aug. 12, 2024.

DENVERCHANNEL: Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanityThe suspect accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers on March 22, 2021 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who has schizophrenia, was arrested the same day he allegedly shot and killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer.

DENVERWESTWORD: Alleged King Soopers Shooter Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of InsanityAhmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the alleged shooter at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. A trial date has been set for next year after a preliminary hearing showed enough evidence to proceed with the case.

