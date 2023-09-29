Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail

The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley speaks at a news conference with law enforcement and city officials about the arrest of Jason Dean Billingsley on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Baltimore.

Worley said that police had been searching for Billingsley, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Pava LaPere, since last week as a suspect in a separate rape and arson. (AP photo/Brian Witte)LEA SKENEBALTIMORE — (AP) — The man accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last week and committing a rape and arson days earlier will be held without bail pending trial in those cases, a judge ruled Friday.charged with first-degree murder

in LaPere's death, was released from prison last October after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape because he earned good behavior credits behind bars. He is also charged with two dozen counts in a Sept. 19 rape in which a woman and man were bound with duct tape before being set on fire, and police had been actively searching for him since then.LaPere was killed

