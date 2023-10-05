Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist's stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

Associated PressThis image provided by George Coloney/@Vortex.hz shows a shows a biker smashing a cars back window on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Court records show Philadelphia resident Cody M. Heron, 26, was arraigned late Wednesday on charges that include aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats in the attack Sunday night on a street near City Hall.

The court docket indicated he would have to post 10% of the $2.5 million to be released. Heron did not have a lawyer named in court records or a listed phone number. A city police spokeswoman said Thursday that Heron was in custody but jail officials did not have a record of him having been processed there. headtopics.com

Police arrested him late Tuesday night after the video was widely shared online and authorities sought the public's help identifying the man. The video showed a group of motorcyclists, dirt bike riders and ATV drivers surrounded a sedan before the helmeted person got off his motorcycle, jumped onto the back of the car and smashed in the back window.

The other driver has said she was making deliveries with a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son when she was sideswiped. Her children were not hurt.

