Suspect in helmeted motorcyclist's stomping of car window in Philadelphia is jailed on $2.5M bail

Philadelphia biker breaks window of car with children inside; police release photos to find suspectPhiladelphia police have released new images of the motorcyclist wanted for smashing the window of a car that had two children riding inside.

3 officers shot, suspect dead after incident in Northeast Philadelphia: policeThree Philadelphia police officers were ambushed by gunfire while responding to a shooting Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

3 officers, man injured after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect dead: policeA man was fatally shot by police after he opened fire and shot three police officers and another man in Northeast Philadelphia following a domestic incident, police said.

Philadelphia journalist shot and killed in his homeJosh Kruger was a gay journalist known for covering Philly's most vulnerable. He wrote about the LGBTQ+ community, homelessness and living with HIV.