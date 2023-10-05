Suspect in deadly stabbing of poet caught on camera in police custody

A teenager was taken into custody Thursday for the unprovoked stabbing death of New York City poet and activist Ryan Carson in front of his terrified girlfriend after the couple left a wedding on Long Island, police said.

The suspect's girlfriend suddenly appears in the frame, and says 'I'm so sorry.' Morales kneels next to Carson as she calls 911. NYC PROFESSOR WHO THREATENED REPORTER WITH MACHETE PLEADS GUILTY TO MENACING Morales later told police that the suspect tossed the knife on a pile of trash and then retrieved it before fleeing, according to sources.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in upstate New York identifiedA 47-year-old man charged with 9-year-old Charlotte Sena at an upstate New York park has been identified by authorities.

New York police were hunting Charlotte Sena suspect vehicle hours before fingerprints came backWhen an NY state trooper spotted a ransom note in Charlotte Sena's mailbox, he immediately called in the description of the vehicle he saw drop it off, police say.

New York police were hunting Charlotte Sena suspect vehicle hours before fingerprints came backCritics have asked why the trooper didn't arrest the suspect at the Sena house when he snooped in as the family was still at the campground, hoping for signs of their missing daughter.

Los Gatos: The Cats hosting Oct. 8 Maui benefit with music, Oct. 22 paella dinnerRestaurant launching its venture to showcase young chefs

Mars Society conference happening online Oct. 5 through Oct. 8Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, 'Why Am I Taller?', is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/howellspace

SNL Returns Oct. 14th: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice; Oct. 21st: Bad BunnyWell, it looks like all of that speculation over when NBC's Saturday Night Live would kick off Season 49 can be put to rest because SNL is returning a week from this Saturday for the first of at least two new episodes. October 14th sees SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, while […]

